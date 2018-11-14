Homeless man from Georgia helping tear out storm-ravaged homes

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - He has nothing but the clothes on his back, but that’s not stopping one man from helping victims of Hurricane Florence.
“He is part of a bridge ministry we have in Georgia and has been for years," Billy Davis with a Baptist ministry group from Augusta, Ga., said of Daniel Aquiningoc. "He has nothing, but always helps feed the homeless, set up, and take out the trash.”
Members of the ministry are in Pender County this week helping tear out homes, and they asked Aquiningoc to join them.
“Back at home when we do ministry work, he is always moving, the hardest worker in the group," Davis said. "We think he is special so we asked him to come along.”
Davis says Aquiningoc has no family, and has been homeless for years, but he nevertheless exudes a pleasant attitude.
“He is always looking for something to do, pick up trash, grab things, move," Davis said. “He does the hard, manual stuff because he is a stout man. He does all the things us older guys can’t.”
Aquiningoc is a man of few words, but he was buzzing around a Burgaw home Wednesday, doing everything from wheeling out trash to picking up shingles.
“It humbles me because sometimes when the weather is cold like today, I grumble a bit, but there is never a complaint from Daniel,” said Davis.
