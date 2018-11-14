First Alert Forecast: stormy through Thursday, drier and cooler Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Weather team is watching an area of low pressure which will transport deep moisture across the Carolinas through Thursday. Stay alert for periods of rain, becoming heavy at times, and gusty storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Please notice the following below in your 7-day planning forecast:
- Rainfall amounts through Thursday morning will add up to an inch in most backyards. Locally higher amounts are, of course, possible. Puddling, ponding, and poor-drainage flooding are possible but major flooding is unlikely.
- There is a small chance for strong, gusty thunderstorms to mix with the rain Wednesday night or Thursday, but the richest ingredients for severe weather should congeal to our east over the Atlantic Ocean or Outer Banks.
- By Friday, expect cool daytime temperatures in 50s to, at most, 60s. Nighttime readings will have chilly 40s and, provided skies are clear enough and winds are light enough, even some spells of frosty 30s.
- Across the Atlantic Basin, a disorganized area of showers and storms near Puerto Rico has a very low chance for tropical development. We are in the home stretch for the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season which ends November 30th!
