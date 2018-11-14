First Alert Forecast: another round of rain and storms looming

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Hope you're having a good week! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, a crisp and mostly dry weekend is coming into focus. But, before we get there, we'll have to navigate through a chilly and soggy low pressure system. The system should approach the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and track northward along our coast Wednesday night and Thursday before exiting the region by Friday. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, please pay special attention to these key points: