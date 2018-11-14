First Alert Forecast: another round of rain and storms looming

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Hope you're having a good week! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, a crisp and mostly dry weekend is coming into focus. But, before we get there, we'll have to navigate through a chilly and soggy low pressure system. The system should approach the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and track northward along our coast Wednesday night and Thursday before exiting the region by Friday. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, please pay special attention to these key points:
- Wednesday and Thursday rainfall will likely amount to around a soaking inch. Locally higher amounts are, of course, possible. Puddling, ponding, and poor-drainage flooding are possible but major flooding is unlikely.
- There is a small chance for strong, gusty thunderstorms to mix with the rain Wednesday night or Thursday, but the richest ingredients for severe weather should congeal to our east over the Atlantic Ocean or Outer Banks.
- Expect cool daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s to, at most, 60s. Nighttime readings will have chilly 40s and, provided skies are clear enough and winds are light enough, even some spells of frosty 30s.
- Earlier this week, the National Hurricane Center had placed high odds for tropical storm development over or near the northern Caribbean islands but, now, the likelihood of such development has significantly decreased.
- The 7-day forecast shown here reflects the Wilmington zone of the WECT Weather App. Tap your app for a forecast tailored for your zip code and, while you’re there, check out your 10-day forecast through Thanksgiving!
