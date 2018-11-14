Deputy checking on stranded drivers leads to drug, gun bust

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Bladen County deputy checking on a disabled vehicle led to the arrest of a Wilmington-area couple following the discovery of various drugs and an AK-47 inside their vehicle.
A patrol deputy spotted the stranded car on N.C. 87 East near Elizabethtown Monday around 4:30 a.m. and decided to check on the occupants to make sure they were okay.
The deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle while talking to the people inside the vehicle, Stephen James Linderman, 28, of Wilmington, and Carrie Ann Simmons, 34, of Leland.
During a search, deputies found 63.3 grams of meth, 5.8 grams of cocaine, 462.2 grams of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle with two fully loaded 30-round magazines, $610 in cash, and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Both Linderman and Simmons were charged with numerous drug-related offenses including trafficking meth, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, cocaine, and marijuana.
Linderman was additionally served outstanding traffic- and drug-related warrants from New Hanover and Cumberland counties. Simmons was also served outstanding drug-related warrants from Brunswick County.
Linderman’s bond was set a $730,000 while Simmons was given a $1 million bond.
