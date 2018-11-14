Colorado man who pleaded guilty to killing pregnant wife and children was coerced, his mother says

FREDERICK, CO (KDVR/CNN/RNN) – The mother of a Colorado man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two children said prosecutors forced her son into a plea deal.
Chris Watts pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 6, to killing his pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.
He avoided the death penalty with the plea deal.
“He went into a rage and he killed [Shanann] when he saw her strangling Celeste,” said Cindy Watts, the mother of Chris Watts.
According to the arrest affidavit, Watts was “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker, which he denied in previous interviews.”
Watts said “after he told Shanann he wanted a separation, he walked downstairs for a moment and then returned to his bedroom to speak with Shanann again.”
He said he then found “Bella ‘sprawled’ out on her bed and blue and Shanann actively strangling Celeste.”
Watts told police he “went into a rage and ultimately strangled Shanann to death.”
Cindy Watts said she knows her son is guilty of murdering Shanann – with whom she said Chris was stuck in a verbally abusive relationship – but she doesn’t believe he murdered his children.
"He did kill her, but for the kids, no,” she said. “It's very difficult. It's very difficult, because I just can't imagine my son doing that. He couldn't have done that."
Watts spoke from her home in North Carolina, saying she believes her son was coerced by prosecutors into accepting a plea deal.
"I want to stop it before it's too late. I want to talk to him. We haven't been able to talk to him,” she said. “I love my son. Yes, I love my son no matter what. No matter what, and I want to fight for him. And I don't want him to go down for something that he didn't do."
On Tuesday, the parents of Shanann Watts called Cindy Watts’ statements “vicious, grotesque and utterly false.”
They released the following statement through the law firm representing them:
"Shanann Watts was a faithful wife, and the most gentle and loving mother in the world to her children Bella, Celeste, and Nico [the Watts' unborn child]. She was also the best daughter any parent could ever hope for. Shanann was a wonderful soul.
Everyone who knew Shanann knows this to be true. Even Chris Watts knows this to be true. Yet Chris Watts still chose to murder Shanann, Bella, Celeste, and Nico. Chris Watts still chose to dump the bodies of his own family in oil tanks. And Chris Watts still chose to lie about it until he could lie no more. He pled guilty to murdering his family because he is guilty.
Monday evening, the parents of Chris Watts gave an interview in which they attempted to defend their son. In doing so, they felt the need to make vicious, grotesque and utterly false statements about Shanann. Their false statements, however hurtful and inaccurate, will never alter the truth about Shanann, and will never alter the truth about the crimes committed by their son, Chris Watts.
Shanann’s memory and reputation deserves to be protected. And her family is fully prepared to do so."
Chris Watts will be sentenced Nov. 19. He’s expected to serve life without parole.
