How to keeping your pets safe in cold weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Temperatures are starting to drop across the southeast as we get deeper into the season. Meaning your putting on extra layers and trying to keep warm and out of the elements.
However outdoor pets, like dogs and cats, despite their fur, also get cold outside, and it could pose a real threat to their health.
Just like humans, if you’re cold, they’re cold. Some dogs and cats are more resilient to the cold, so certainly it is breed dependent. However, you should always monitor your pets to look for warning signs that they are uncomfortable.
Some of the signs that your pet is cold is:
- Shivering, huddling or trembling
- Cold ears or body
- Slowing movements
- Crying or whimpering
- Sleepy or lethargic
If you do have an outdoor-only animal, there are some ways of keeping them safe from the seasonal elements. If you’re able to safely, provide them bedding, heating elements, dog houses, heated water bowls, booties and sweaters.
It’s a common misconception that an animal is only at risk when temperatures get near the freezing mark. Some breeds can start to shiver when temperatures get into the 60s. So check with your veterinarian to determine your pet’s specific temperature limits.
