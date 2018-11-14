Carolina Beach sets public hearing date for floating bar, distillery proposals

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Council will hear more at its Dec. 11 meeting about a floating bar at the Carolina Beach Marina and Yacht Club and a distillery in the highway business district.
Applicant Chad Cooke is hoping for a conditional use permit to operate the floating bar at 401 Marina Street. Several residents in that area spoke out against the bar during a Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week.
Planning and zoning members were in favor of a text amendment to allow the distillery.
The public will be allowed to comment on both items at the Dec. 11 town council meeting.
