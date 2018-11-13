Baton Rouge High teacher dies attempting to assist in crash on Mississippi roadway

JACKSON, LA (WAFB) - A beloved Baton Rouge High School teacher died Monday afternoon as she was attempting to assist other motorists involved in a crash on I-55 in Copiah County, Mississippi.
A six-wheel truck overturned on the right southbound shoulder of the interstate around 2:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Lesli A. Wood, 52, of Baton Rouge, witnessed the incident and pulled over to check on the condition of the occupants in the truck.
As Wood was standing on the shoulder, she was hit by an 18-wheeler which also hit six other vehicles, authorities say. Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were transported due to their injuries, authorities say. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The Baton Rouge High Foundation honored Wood’s life in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System also released a statement Tuesday afternoon.
"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is devastated by the tragic accident that took the life of Lesli Wood, a Baton Rouge Magnet High School teacher. Ms. Wood was a beloved visual and performing arts teacher and her presence will be greatly missed. Her memory and light will continue to shine in all of her students and coworkers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wood family and friends during this difficult time. School guidance counselors, I CARE specialists, and other support staff will be on campus providing support over the next several days.”
Wood taught piano at Baton Rouge High School for over 20 years. She was also “a talented pianist, singer who inspired her students to develop their abilities and appreciate so many forms of music,” according to the foundation.
Funeral arrangements for Wood have not yet been announced.
