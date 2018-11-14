Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan hold steady in CFP

Big 12 fans will disagree, but Michigan at 12-1 looks like a good bet to sail into the playoff — especially if Notre Dame finishes unbeaten, therefore making the Wolverines' only loss a one-score game in the opener at South Bend. The Buckeyes have nice road victories against Penn State and Michigan State. Add Michigan and Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game to that resume, and suddenly a season of struggles in Columbus, Ohio, won't look so bad at all. The stain of that blowout loss at Purdue won't come off easy, though, and choosing between Ohio State at 12-1 and Oklahoma at 12-1 or West Virginia at 11-1 or Washington State at 12-1 won't be such an easy chore for the committee.