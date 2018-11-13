UNCW students seek answers to larceny cases on campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After a month without answers, some UNCW students want to know what the school is going to do about numerous reports of larceny on campus. Dozens of students reported items were stolen after Hurricane Florence.
There have been 52 counts of larceny since Oct. 1, when faculty were allowed back on campus.
UNCW public information officer Janine Iamunno says the school is following the same process it has since last month when WECT reported on post-Florence larceny cases.
Student Joshua Beane says the school hasn’t sent an email to students about what the next steps are. Beane had five expensive watches stolen, each worth more than $1,000, he said.
According to Beane, a residential adviser wrote down students' names, what was stolen and gave the reports to campus police, but so far, that’s the extent of the school’s response.
“Nobody followed up," Beane said. "Nothing else happened.”
Beane says he’d like to get reimbursed for the stolen timepieces, but he has a feeling that won’t happen.
Some time passing has helped him feel less infuriated though.
“I’m pretty bummed still because I loved my watches," Beane said, "but I’ve calmed down now that it’s like a month later.”
UNCW says the larceny cases are still under investigation.
