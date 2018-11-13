NC Highway Patrol to be out in full force during Thanksgiving holiday

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - NC Highway Patrol is gearing up for the holiday season, making preparations in hopes to ensure safe travel.
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for travel across the country, according to the American Automobile Association, and troopers will be out in full force to keep an eye on driver behavior.
“Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together," said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide.”
The NCSHP will also take part in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among seven other states along the I-40 corridor. Starting Nov. 21, troopers will be placed every 20 miles along the major interstate.
Here are some safe travel tips provided by the NCSHP:
- Plan Ahead - Expect delays and plan to use alternate routes
- Reduce Speed - Speeding is still the leading cause of traffic collisions
- Increase Following Distances – A two-second lead time among vehicles is encouraged
- Avoid Distracted Driving – Driver focus should be solely on driving
- Never Drive Impaired – Plan ahead; designate a sober driver, us a taxi or contact a ride service
- Lane Clearance - If involved in a collision without injury, remove vehicles to shoulder
