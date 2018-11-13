Historic marker dedicated to escaped slave who went to war

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A new historic marker was dedicated in downtown Wilmington Tuesday morning.
Several people gathered to honor the late William B. Gould I, an enslaved plasterer at the Bellamy Mansion who escaped by water in 1862.
Gould and some other slaves found a boat and rowed it down the Cape Fear River, then boarded the U.S.S. Cambridge. The officer recorded the vessel picked up a “boat with eight contrabands from Wilmington,” according to the NC Architects & Builders biographical dictionary at the NCSU library.
The escaped slaves joined the Union navy. Gould kept a detailed diary of his experiences during the war.
Gould's great-grandson, William B. Gould IV spoke about him at the dedication ceremony.
The historical marker sits on the corner of Market Street and Fifth Avenues, just two block south of where Gould lived.
