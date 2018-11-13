First at Four recipe: Maple-Almond-Cinnamon Granola

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Granola is a controversial choice for a healthy breakfast food.
The store-bought kind isn’t always the best for you.
Chef Gwen Gulliksen with Cape Fear Community College shares a recipe that will help you fit granola into your balanced breakfast.
MAPLE-ALMOND-CINNAMON GRANOLA
(Makes Cookie Sheet Pan)
Organic oats, old fashioned 3 cups
Almonds, sliced 2/3 cup (2.25oz bag)
Cinnamon, ground 1 ½ Tbsp
Maple Syrup ½ cup
Olive Oil ¼ cup
1. Heat oven to 325 degrees
2. Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl until well incorporated – then pour out onto a lined cookie sheet pan.
3. Cook for 20 minutes – then take out of oven and turn with a spatula – then cook for another 20 minutes
4. Cool completely before serving or storing
5. Serve with fresh seasonal fruit & almond milk or yogurt
6. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon if desired
Chef Gwen said this granola can be put into mason jars and given out as small holiday treats.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.