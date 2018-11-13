First Alert Forecast: stormy pattern at home and tropics even showing signs of life

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Hi on a Tuesday! We’re busy in the First Alert Forecast Center tracking two distinct and dynamic low pressure systems that will bring stormy weather to the Cape Fear Region this week. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center places at least medium development odds on another low pressure wave near the Bahamas. Whether a tropical storm named “Patty” forms from that disturbance or not, shear and steering winds will likely keep it from becoming a Carolina problem. So, we recommend you focus on your active Cape Fear Region forecast - especially these key points:
- Rain chances may be best characterized as a “leftover” shower or storm the rest of Tuesday and “another round” of showers Wednesday into Thursday. Rain will be much heavier Thursday than Wednesday.
- Temperatures are set to dive between Tuesday (most hours in the 60s and 70s) and Wednesday (40s and 50s).
- Clouds are likely to prevent frosty or freezing-cold nights for the rest of this work week but temperatures could at least approach these thresholds over the weekend or into next week.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.