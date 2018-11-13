First Alert Forecast: stormy at home and tropics even showing signs of life

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Tuesday! We’re busy in the First Alert Forecast Center tracking two distinct and dynamic low pressure systems that will bring stormy weather to the Cape Fear Region this week. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center places at least medium development odds on another low pressure wave near the Bahamas. Whether a tropical storm named “Patty” forms from that disturbance or not, shear and steering winds will likely keep it from becoming a Carolina problem. So, we recommend you focus on your active Cape Fear Region forecast - especially these key points: