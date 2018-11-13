First Alert Forecast: stormy at home and tropics even showing signs of life

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi on a Tuesday! We’re busy in the First Alert Forecast Center tracking two distinct and dynamic low pressure systems that will bring stormy weather to the Cape Fear Region this week. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center places at least medium development odds on another low pressure wave near the Bahamas. Whether a tropical storm named “Patty” forms from that disturbance or not, shear and steering winds will likely keep it from becoming a Carolina problem. So, we recommend you focus on your active Cape Fear Region forecast - especially these key points:
- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties - and points north and east - through 8 a.m.
- The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center designates Tuesday for a “Marginal Risk” for gusty, severe-rated storms. Please stay alert with your WECT Weather App!
- Expect two distinct spikes in rain chances: one Tuesday into Tuesday night and another Wednesday night int Thursday. Most other times you probably won’t need your umbrella.
- Clouds are likely to prevent frosty or freezing-cold nights for the rest of this work week but temperatures could at least approach these thresholds over the weekend or into next week.
