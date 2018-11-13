FEMA says $122M spent in Cape Fear region for Florence relief

FEMA has provided $10.3 million in grants to about 4,062 New Hanover County households to help them rent a place to live temporarily, make basic home repairs to help make their home habitable, and replace personal property. By law, FEMA assistance is for needs not covered by insurance. FEMA has paid $19.1 million in flood insurance claims to policyholders in New Hanover County, where 1,478 claims have been filed. In addition, FEMA has paid for 172 New Hanover County families to stay in hotels temporarily under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, because their primary residence was uninhabitable. For survivors with uninhabitable homes who cannot find a viable rental property, FEMA is working to license families into direct temporary housing units.