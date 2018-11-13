FEMA says $122M spent in Cape Fear region for Florence relief

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WECT) - FEMA has released a county-by-county breakdown of Hurricane Florence relief funding in the Cape Fear region.
Grants from FEMA are for needs not covered by insurance and help families rent temporary housing, make basic home repairs and replace personal property. The federal organization says total funding for the area thus far is $122 million.
Here is the county breakdown:
New Hanover County – FEMA Funding Provided: $29.4 million
FEMA has provided $10.3 million in grants to about 4,062 New Hanover County households to help them rent a place to live temporarily, make basic home repairs to help make their home habitable, and replace personal property. By law, FEMA assistance is for needs not covered by insurance. FEMA has paid $19.1 million in flood insurance claims to policyholders in New Hanover County, where 1,478 claims have been filed. In addition, FEMA has paid for 172 New Hanover County families to stay in hotels temporarily under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, because their primary residence was uninhabitable. For survivors with uninhabitable homes who cannot find a viable rental property, FEMA is working to license families into direct temporary housing units.
Pender County – FEMA Funding Provided: $52.2 million
FEMA has provided $15.1 million in grants to about 2,472 Pender County households to help them rent a place to live temporarily, make basic home repairs to help make their home habitable, and replace personal property. By law, FEMA assistance is for needs not covered by insurance. FEMA has paid $37.1 million in flood insurance claims to policyholders in Pender County, where 1,226 claims have been filed. In addition, FEMA has paid for 74 Pender County families to stay in hotels temporarily under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, because their primary residence was uninhabitable. For survivors with uninhabitable homes who cannot find a viable rental property, FEMA has licensed 20 Pender County families into direct temporary housing units.
Brunswick County – FEMA Funding Provided: $20.4 million
FEMA has provided $6.5 million in grants to about 1,727 Brunswick County households to help them rent a place to live temporarily, make basic home repairs to help make their home habitable, and replace personal property. By law, FEMA assistance is for needs not covered by insurance. FEMA has paid $13.9 million in flood insurance claims to policyholders in Brunswick County, where 1,021 claims have been filed. In addition, FEMA has paid for 51 Brunswick County families to stay in hotels temporarily under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, because their primary residence was uninhabitable. For survivors with uninhabitable homes who cannot find a viable rental property, FEMA is working to license families into direct temporary housing units.
Columbus County – FEMA Funding Provided: $14.4 million
FEMA has provided $5.3 million in grants to about 1,631 Columbus County households to help them rent a place to live temporarily, make basic home repairs to help make their home habitable, and replace personal property. By law, FEMA assistance is for needs not covered by insurance. FEMA has paid $9.1 million in flood insurance claims to policyholders in Columbus County, where 292 claims have been filed. In addition, FEMA has paid for 66 Columbus County households to stay in hotels temporarily under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, because their primary residence was uninhabitable. For survivors with uninhabitable homes who cannot find a viable rental property, FEMA is working to license families into direct temporary housing units.
Bladen County – FEMA Funding Provided: $5.6 million
FEMA has provided $3 million in grants to about 965 Bladen County households to help them rent a place to live temporarily, make basic home repairs to help make their home habitable, and replace personal property. By law, FEMA assistance is for needs not covered by insurance. FEMA has paid $2.6 million in flood insurance claims to policyholders in Bladen County, where 90 claims have been filed. For survivors with uninhabitable homes who cannot find a viable rental property, FEMA is working to license families into direct temporary housing units.
