Community Classroom: Teacher wants exercise equipment for ISS students

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - This week’s Community Classroom features a project at Laney High School.
Mr. Todd Osborne teaches students in In-School Suspension (ISS) and he would like a treadmill and exercise bike to keep his students busy.
“Research tells us that students often learn best when they are moving, so I am hopeful that being able to exercise will help them retain information they are working on and learning while in ISS,” Osborne said.
Osborne set a goal of $596. He still needs $426 to fully fund his project through Donors Choose. The national online charity purchases the items for the teachers once their projects are fully funded.
"While serving time in In-School Suspension (ISS) for various behaviors, students often just sit and do work,” Osborne said. “Research shows us this is not good, as they need to be able to have movement, exercise and work out their feelings and emotions through physical activity. I want my students to have the opportunity to be active while in In-School Suspension.
If you would like to donate to Mr. Osborne’s project, click here.
