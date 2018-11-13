Columbus County homeowner tied up, held at gunpoint by armed intruder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeowner was tied up and held at gunpoint during a home invasion over the weekend.
According to Michele Tatum with the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Easy Street in Chadbourn.
The victim told deputies that he heard noises that sounded like someone was inside his home. The victim went to investigate and found a skinny male dressed in all black standing in his home.
The suspect then held the victim at gunpoint while he tied him up. The intruder then stole the victim’s wallet, television, computer monitor, two guns, and smart phone before leaving the scene with the victim’s white 2016 Ford F-350 truck. Tatum said the truck has a Faircloth Construction sticker on the back glass.
The victim wasn’t hurt during the robbery.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Hickman with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.