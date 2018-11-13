Charities feeling the impact of Florence heading into holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As the holiday season approaches, charitable organizations are feeling the impact of Hurricane Florence.
In a season where people would normally ramp up their charitable donations, many have already given what they could in the wake of the storm.
Meade Van Pelt, the executive director of the Harrelson Center, said charitable organizations are feeling a difference compared to this time last year.
“I think last year it seemed so simple," Van Pelt said. “Things just sort of happened naturally.
"This year, there’s just been so many needs that it’s slow. Things are slower to come in.”
The Harrleson Center houses 12 non-profit organizations that serve basic humanitarian needs.
If you are still able to give this holiday season, Van Pelt suggests gift cards since many are displaced and physical items could present more difficulties.
“They’re transient right now so they’re moving around," she said. "Is giving gifts an actual burden? It makes you wonder, am I giving the right thing? Am I doing the right thing for families that are affected?”
Van Pelt explained gift cards allow families to purchase things they have been missing, lost in the storm, or are otherwise needed. She suggests donating gift cards from major retailers and grocery stores, or gas cards.
Many other organizations are in need of clothing, such as blankets and sweatshirts.
“Anything we can do to keep people warm," Van Pelt said. “To know that they are loved and they are cared for, whether the love is coming from our community, our surrounding communities, or across the country.”
If you would like to give but cannot do so financially, donating your time to volunteer also helps.
“We are still getting a lot of volunteers in our warehouse and other roles, but there also becomes volunteer fatigue, which is why it’s so important to have people come from outside areas, volunteers and donations," Van Pelt said. "We ask anyone who is considering stepping forward now and donating gifts or even the most basic supplies like blankets and bedding and furniture, to come forward now more than ever.”
