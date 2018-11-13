Celebrity chef Robert Irvine to host fundraiser for GLOW Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine will bring his considerable culinary skills to the Port City in February for a fundraiser that benefits the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW).
Irvine, an award-winning chef best known for hosting Restaurant: Impossible and Dinner: Impossible on Food Network, will host a private dinner on Feb. 7, and a breakfast and lunch that will be held at the Country Club of Landfall on Feb. 8.
Irvine continues an annual tradition of Food Network stars that visit Wilmington to support North Carolina’s only all-girl charter school. Emeril Lagasse (2016), Giada De Laurentiis (2017), and Guy Fieri (2018) were previous hosts. GLOW’s founder, Judy Girard, was president of Food Network from 1994 to 2004.
Earlier this year, GLOW broke ground on a new $14 million building off Sunglow Drive to house its students. Officials hope to have the building open by the 2019-2020 school year.
