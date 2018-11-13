Boil advisory issued for portion of Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WECT) - A boil advisory has been issued for portions of Lake Waccamaw.
The advisory is issued for customers from 401 Flemington Dr. down to Dale’s Seafood and includes all of Canal Cove Road, Weaver Drive, Waccamaw Shores Road and the Wooded Acres subdivision.
Town officials say a leaking water wain at 401 Flemington caused periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the chances of back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the system.
Affected customers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, or to use bottled water.
The advisory is in effect until further notice.
