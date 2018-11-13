Best Buy plans to re-open Friday after taking hit from Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Best Buy on College Road in Wilmington has been closed for the past two months after it took a severe hit from Hurricane Florence. Now, the electronic big box staple is expected to re-open, just in time for Black Friday.
Despite having been closed to customers for weeks after Hurricane Florence, Best Buy continued to provide employees with work at other locations or by doing community service in the wake of the storm.
Those employees will be back in their home base starting Friday, Nov. 16, as Best Buy re-opens to the public.
Earlier this month, the store held a hiring fair for seasonal positions. It appears there are a few open positions still available online.
