Wilmington man injured in morning shooting

Wilmington man injured in morning shooting
Police say a Wilmington man is in good condition after he was injured in a Monday morning shooting. (Source: WECT)
By Clint Bullock | November 12, 2018 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 11:55 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police say a Wilmington man is in good condition after he was injured in a Monday morning shooting.

According to Linda Rawley-Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, witnesses told officers that several shots rang out just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth and Meares streets.

Rawley-Thompson said police are looking for multiple suspects.

No further details have been released at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.