Wilmington man injured in morning shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police say a Wilmington man is in good condition after he was injured in a Monday morning shooting.
According to Linda Rawley-Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, witnesses told officers that several shots rang out just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth and Meares streets.
Rawley-Thompson said police are looking for multiple suspects.
No further details have been released at this time.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
