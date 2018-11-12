UNCW earns spot in NCAA tournament field, hosts Furman on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WECT) — UNCW’s men’s soccer will continue on Thursday after it was announced Monday that the Seahawks earned a berth in the NCAA tournament.
UNCW (12-5-2) will host Furman (13-6-1) at the UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. Ticket information will be released later, according the Seahawks Sports Information Office.
UNCW is making its fourth appearance in the tournament and received its third at-large entry in the last five years. The Seahawks, who finished second in Colonial Athletic Association play this season with a 5-1-2 record, advanced to the CAA tournament semifinals, losing to Hofstra 2-1 on Friday.
Furman defeated UNC Greensboro 3-0 to win the Southern Conference championship Sunday and and earn automatic bid into the NCAA field.
The winner of Thursday’s game advances to a second-round matchup against Virginia, which earned the No. 10 national seed.
