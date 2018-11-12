Thanksgiving Showdown: Round 2

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - We here at WECT want to know what is that one Thanksgiving staple you can’t live without.
So last week we matched up eight Turkey Day staples into a bracket to see which would emerge as the one Thanksgiving item our viewers would choose if they could only pick one.
Round 1 of our Thanksgiving Showdown bracket featured three routs and one nail-biter.
Ham proved to be no competition for turkey in the opening round with turkey gobbling up 69 percent of the votes.
In a battle of sides, stuffing cruised to an easy victory over mac and cheese with 71 percent of the votes.
And in a battle of desserts, pumpkin pie crushed pecan pie, grabbing 60 percent of the votes.
The only close battle came in another sides showdown. Mashed potatoes edged out sweet potatoes/yams by just FOUR votes!
Here’s a look at the second-round matchups. Click onto the Facebook post under each matchup to vote in the poll. Voting ends Nov. 16
Thanksgiving has the nickname Turkey Day for a reason. It’s hard to imagine a Thanksgiving meal without it, right?
But stuffing/dressing is clearly a crowd favorite, which most people usually only eat around the holidays.
Who you got in this showdown?
Folks, there are no easy choices when you get to the second round of this bracket.
How do you turn down mashed potatoes, one of America’s favorite sides all year round? But who doesn’t like to cap their Thanksgiving feast with a slice of pumpkin pie?
If you had to choose just one, which is it going to be?
