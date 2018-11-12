Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington teenager

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilmington teenager.
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Dyshod Jalontez Santiago, 19, was last seen in an apartment in the 3300 block of Winston Boulevard in Wilmington. He may be with his biological mother, Arena Dean Jones, who has no known address.
Santiago is 6-foot-4, 170 pounds with brown eyes and short hair and he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black boots and a navy blue backpack.
Anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts should contact Joe Smith with the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.
