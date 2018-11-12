Researchers to hold public meeting about GenX blood test results in New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Researchers with N.C. State University will present initial blood test results from GenX exposure in New Hanover County in a public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 13.
The meeting will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station in Room U-170.
Blood samples were taken from more than 300 New Hanover County residents, who volunteered for the study.
Researchers will discuss their findings and will take questions from participants and the general public.
