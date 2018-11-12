Pilot in critical condition after plane crashes in ocean near Springmaid Pier

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Department is responding after a two-person plane crashed into the ocean near Springmaid Pier, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.
Only one person was inside the plane at the time of the crash, Evans said. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Chief Tom Gwyer said a good Samaritan pulled the pilot out of the plane and brought the person to shore.
The pilot was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to Gwyer.
No word on why the plane went down.
