NC singer hopes to sing his way to the next round of ‘The Voice’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WECT) - Live rounds start Monday on The Voice as 24 singers fight to move on to the next round.
Kameron Marlowe, of Kannapolis, is representing North Carolina in the competition on Team Adam. The 21-year-old started singing in church when he was 10 years old and later joined a band in high school.
"His love for music started at a very young age when his grandpa drove him around in his old pickup truck listening to country radio," according to Marlowe's bio for The Voice.
By the end of this week, only a dozen artists will move on - three for each coach. On Monday, each artist will perform and the singers with the most votes on each individual team moves forward. Each coach will also save one of their artists they feel will be a strong contender in the live rounds.
Each team has 3 Artists plus the Voice Comeback artist will join one of the teams in the live episodes.
The top 12 artists, plus the Voice Comeback artist will be revealed at the end of Tuesday’s show.
Watch The Voice on WECT Mondays and Tuesdays starting at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.