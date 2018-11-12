Mission BBQ treats every day like Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Every day at Mission BBQ, promptly at noon, the cacophony of kitchen equipment, trays and happy customers comes to a stop for roughly two minutes.
During that two minutes, diners and staff alike salute, remove their hats and reflect as the Star Spangled Banner is played over the speaker system, or sung live on special occasions.
The tradition has been a part of Mission BBQ restaurants across the nation, since the chain was founded in 2011, and founders say the practice shows the business’s central tenant: honoring the military and first responders.
The first Mission BBQ opened on Sept. 11, 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Even since expanding to more than a dozen states, the restaurants have stayed focused on honoring those who serve.
Over the weekend of Nov. 10-11, the Wilmington location joined its sister restaurants in offering a free meal to veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
Like observing the national anthem each day, General Manager Scott Weikert said the weekend was just another way of showing respect.
“When we founded Mission BBQ, it was important to us to give back," he said. "We do believe we live in the greatest country in the world, and there’s a lot of people out there that are making huge sacrifices, ultimate sacrifices, and so we wanted to do our part to give back and honor those who give those sacrifices.”
Mission BBQ also reserves a table in the restaurant for POWs, a tradition Weikert says is followed by mess halls around the world.
For Weikert, he said honoring veterans, even in a small way, is incredibly important.
“Just never forget the veterans, the people that are out there fighting for us right now, the people that are giving the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "Whether they gave the ultimate sacrifice or not, they were willing to do it. They went out to fight for your freedoms. You just can’t forget that.”
