KFC adds chicken and waffles to the menu
Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles will be sold at participating restaurants through Dec. 31. (Source: KFC/CNN)
November 12, 2018 at 3:33 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 3:37 PM

(CNN) - You may have tried an upscale brunch favorite, chicken and waffles.

It's a popular salty-sweet mix of fried chicken paired with maple-syrup covered waffles.

Now, it's no longer just a fancy menu item.

Kentucky fried chicken is introducing its own version of chicken and waffles.

It includes extra-crispy chicken atop a Belgian-style sugar-coated waffle.

The company says it's at a price just about anyone can afford.

But it's only available for a limited time, from now until the end of the year.

