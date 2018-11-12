First Alert Forecast: stormy start to the week, roller coaster temperatures continue

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon look to shoot up to the low 70s ahead of a cold front that will knock daytime highs mid-week back to the 50s and overnight lows back to the 40s. By midweek, another sharp drop in temperatures will arrive after the passage of a cold front. Afternoon highs will in the 50s and nighttime lows will drop back to the 40s and 30s. The unsettled weather pattern will likely continue through the end of the week, with drier, cooler weather prevailing just in time for the weekend.