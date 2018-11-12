First Alert Forecast: stormy start to the week, roller coaster temperatures continue

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Monday morning to you. After a chilly start in the 40s, temps should trend closer to our seasonal averages early this week. However, the warmer temperatures will be accompanied by higher rain chances, with the threat of some severe weather late Monday night through early Tuesday.
Highs should top out in the middle and upper 60s by the afternoon and drop only a few degrees into the low 60s at night. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed much of southeastern North Carolina under a marginal risk for severe weather. The potential for gusty winds, and heavy downpours look to be the biggest threats. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures Tuesday afternoon look to shoot up to the low 70s ahead of a cold front that will knock daytime highs mid-week back to the 50s and overnight lows back to the 40s. By midweek, another sharp drop in temperatures will arrive after the passage of a cold front. Afternoon highs will in the 50s and nighttime lows will drop back to the 40s and 30s. The unsettled weather pattern will likely continue through the end of the week, with drier, cooler weather prevailing just in time for the weekend.
Meanwhile in the Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave east-southeast of the Leeward Islands has become better organized. This area of showers will move into a favorable environment for further development and could become a tropical or subtropical storm midweek. It is unlikely this system will have a direct impact on the United States and your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated.
