First Alert Forecast: Soggy and stormy next several days

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A good Monday to you! Low pressure off the coast, along with a cold front making it’s way into the Cape Fear region, will cause some unsettled weather for the next several days. Some of these showers and storms could be severe at times so make sure you stay alert with your WECT First Alert Weather App. The unsettled weather will continue heading into Thursday. Cooler weather returns by Wednesday with high temperatures dipping down into the 50s.