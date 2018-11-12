First Alert Forecast: Soggy and stormy next several days

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A good Monday to you! Low pressure off the coast, along with a cold front making it’s way into the Cape Fear region, will cause some unsettled weather for the next several days. Some of these showers and storms could be severe at times so make sure you stay alert with your WECT First Alert Weather App. The unsettled weather will continue heading into Thursday. Cooler weather returns by Wednesday with high temperatures dipping down into the 50s.
Meanwhile in the Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave east-southeast of the Leeward Islands has become better organized. This area of showers will move into a favorable environment for further development and could become a tropical or subtropical storm midweek. It is unlikely this system will have a direct impact on the United States and your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated.
