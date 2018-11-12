Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll

November 12, 2018 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 12:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Duke has supplanted Kansas atop the new AP Top 25 poll after its dominating win against Kentucky, giving the Blue Devils a record number of appearances at No. 1.

The Blue Devils jumped from fourth to first in Monday’s first regular-season poll. That allowed Duke to set a record with its 135th week at No. 1, breaking a tie with UCLA for most all-time.

Duke claimed 48 of 65 first-place votes after beating then-No. 2 Kentucky by 34 points in their opener.

It was impressive enough to bump the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks, who fell to No. 2 despite a quality win of their own against then-No. 10 Michigan State.

Gonzaga was third, followed by Virginia and Tennessee to round out the top 5.

See the full poll: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/poll

