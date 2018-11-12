David Hyde Pierce headlines ‘Music from the Silver Screen’ concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - David Hyde Pierce headlines the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra “Music from the Silver Screen” concert.
Pierce is an Emmy and Tony-award winning actor several times over. He’s known for playing the psychiatrist Dr. Niles Crane on the NBC sitcom Frasier.
The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Tuesday, Nov. 13, will feature movie-themed songs, including performances from Gone with the Wind, The Pink Panther, The Way We Were, Batman, Dances with Wolves and more.
The event is part of the Cucalorus Film Festival.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here: http://www.wilmingtonsymphony.org/
