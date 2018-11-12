Clearing the air: The hog farm lawsuits

Devon rightly acknowledged that the contract growers are in between a rock and a hard place. Smithfield is the largest integrator and their hogs provide their income. Without a Smithfield contract there are few other options. If the farmer is deemed a nuisance and Smithfield pulls their hogs, that contractually obligated farmer has no way to make money. Essentially, the hog grower has few liberties. He did not engineer the spray field system. He is doing what the state mandates but now that the community has legally labeled it a hazard, he’s not in business anymore.