Carolina Panthers waive running back CJ Anderson

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After only averaging 6 snaps per game through the first 9 games of the season, the Carolina Panthers have released running back C.J. Anderson.
Anderson played in all 9 games but only had 24 carries for 104 yards. He also had 1 reception this season for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Before coming to Charlotte, Anderson spent his first 5 years in the league in Denver and was a thousand yard back last season as he tallied 1,007 yards with 3 touchdowns.
He signed as a 1 year free agent deal this past May with Carolina in hopes of being the back up to Christian McCaffrey. But McCaffrey has been a work horse to the tune of 579 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.
Anderson was the 3rd leading rusher on the team behind McCaffrey and quarterback Cam Newton.
The Panthers running back depth chart now consist of McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne. CAP has yet to get a carry this season.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.