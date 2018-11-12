Carolina Panthers waive running back CJ Anderson

Anderson only averaged 6 snaps per game

Carolina Panthers waive running back CJ Anderson
Carolina Panthers waive running back CJ Anderson after only averaging 6 snaps per game (Wimberly, Nate)
By Nate Wimberly | November 12, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After only averaging 6 snaps per game through the first 9 games of the season, the Carolina Panthers have released running back C.J. Anderson.

Anderson played in all 9 games but only had 24 carries for 104 yards. He also had 1 reception this season for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Before coming to Charlotte, Anderson spent his first 5 years in the league in Denver and was a thousand yard back last season as he tallied 1,007 yards with 3 touchdowns.

He signed as a 1 year free agent deal this past May with Carolina in hopes of being the back up to Christian McCaffrey. But McCaffrey has been a work horse to the tune of 579 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Anderson was the 3rd leading rusher on the team behind McCaffrey and quarterback Cam Newton.

The Panthers running back depth chart now consist of McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne. CAP has yet to get a carry this season.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.