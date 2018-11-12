Candy cane tree in Burgaw shop will help give back to hurricane victims for the holidays

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - A local shop in Pender County is giving back this holiday season while also helping kids who were victims to Hurricane Florence.
Rustic Charm in Burgaw set up a Christmas tree in their store with about 100 candy canes hung from the branches.
Each candy cane is meant to represent a student at Rocky Point Elementary who has been displaced due to the hurricane.
Rustic Charm owner, Chelsea Russell said she originally planned to do candy canes for all Pender County students displaced but after reaching out to the school system they informed her that they would be doing something similar. So they decided to designate Rocky Point Elementary for her to collect donations for.
Russell posted about what she planned to do on the Rustic Charm facebook page and said it has already reached 1,200 people.
"We have reached over 1,200 people so far and the response has been awesome," Russell said. "I've had people in here over the past two weeks trying to grab candy canes that are just not even marked yet."
Staff at Rocky Point Elementary school will be giving a list to Russell this week with the names of students displaced at their school.
Russell will then put one name on each of the candy canes on the tree.
People in the community who want to be a part of giving to these students for the holidays can come to the store and claim a candy cane with a students' name on it.
You then buy a gift for the student, wrap it, and bring it back to the store.
Russell will deliver the gifts to the students the week before they leave for winter break.
This isn’t the first charitable thing the store has done for the community since the storm. They also made and sold t-shirts that said “Carolina Strong.” All the proceeds from those shirts went to hurricane victims as well.
Russell said the response from the community in wanting to help out has been positively overwhelming.
"Oh it's been fantastic!" Russell said. "I mean we went straight from the Carolina Strong shirts that we did and we were able to raise so much money for Samaritan's Purse for that and then we started raising money for Pender County schools in general. And now we're going straight into the holidays with the candy cane tree. So it's been great."
If you would like to participate in the candy cane tree, Russell said to make sure the gifts you are buying are new and not used.
To choose a student you can either visit the store in Burgaw and pick your own candy cane, or send Chelsea a message on the Rustic Charm Facebook page.
