Angel Tree: Giving children in need the Christmas of their dreams

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - You can help a child in need have an extra special Christmas this year through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
The Angel Tree will be set up inside Independence Mall by the San Felipe Entrance until December 10. Printed angels are on the tree that have the name, age and gift suggestions for a child registered in the program.
When ready to return Angel gifts to The Salvation Army, Angel Adopters may return their unwrapped, new gifts to the following locations:
- The Angel Tree in Independence Mall, Wilmington
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 820 N Second St., Wilmington
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport
The Salvation Army will host an Angel Tree Kickoff event Friday, Nov. 16 at noon.
You can also expect to see volunteers ringing bells outside of several stores in the area as part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. The charity organization hopes to raise $325,000 to help its social services programs. If you would like to ring the bells, call Angela Fox at 910-762-2070.
Members of the WECT News team and staff will be ringing bells Dec. 7 outside the Walmart in Monkey Junction.
You can bring in a new unwrapped toy or bicycle to any of the locations listed above until Dec. 10 as part of the Holiday Smiles Toy Drive and Weller's Wheels.
In 2018, The Salvation Army of Wilmington, NC has served more than 4,000 people through its social service programs that provide food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need.
