Woman previously living in tent in Pender County receives camper from Maryland

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - She has been living off of canned goods, using flashlights and candles, even going to the bathroom in buckets after Hurricane Florence.
On Thursday, we brought you the story of Cheryl, a 70 year old Pender County resident who has been living in a tent for weeks after her riverfront home was destroyed from Florence’s floodwaters.
After our story aired a veteran living in Pender County contacted a man named Scott Mallory who runs an organization called Truckin' for Troops out of Maryland. It’s an organization that betters the lives of active duty and veterans through creating family-oriented functions or to give these men and woman tools to make their lives better.
“I heard about Cheryl and I thought, ‘That could be my mother,’ I just had to do something, it doesn’t matter that she is not military, she is a person in need.” said Scott Mallory with Truckin for Troops.
Sunday afternoon Mallory delivered the trailer to Cheryl and even stocked it to the brim with donations. They brought her everything from food, to blankets to clothing.
“I am just bowled over, this is simply a miracle and it happened so fast,” said Cheryl, who asked we not use her last name. “This is home now and its so cozy, I can cook, I can sleep and be warm and be out of the elements. I am simply in a good shock.”
Mallory says he has about 8 to 10 other trailers he has brought to Jacksonville in hopes to help marines and others in need after Hurricane Florence.
