West Virginia gov: Suspended, convicted justice resigning

CHARLETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor says he's accepted the resignation letter of a suspended state Supreme Court justice who was facing a special session of lawmakers set to consider the justice's possible removal.
In a one-sentence statement, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said Saturday he'd received and accepted the letter of Justice Allen Loughry to step down at the close of business Monday. Loughry's own one-sentence resignation letter was released by the governor and didn't elaborate on his departure.
Loughry was convicted last month of 11 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards and mail fraud. He has requested a new trial.
Justice had called a special legislative session for Tuesday, saying it was to consider removing Loughry from his position.