Veterans Day service to be held at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Veterans Day service will be held in the Wilmington National Cemetery Sunday morning.
The service starts at 11 a.m.
The New Hanover County Veterans Council will present the service.
Mayor Bill Saffo will speak at the service followed by a short address from Captain Bion Stewart, USCG Sector Commander for North Carolina.
There will be a “Bells of Peace-World War I centennial” held 11 minutes after 11:00 a.m. which will be in unison with the US World War I commission. It is a remembrance to the nations 4.7 million American families who sent a son or daughter off to WWI where 116,516 Americans gave their lives to the war and more than 200,000 were wounded.
Veteran and community groups set up flags in the cemetery on Saturday morning.
