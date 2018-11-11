Three motorcycles involved in crash during Trooper Conner benefit ride

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Three motorcycles, out of about 800 vehicles, participating in the Trooper Conner benefit ride from Greensboro to Wilmington crashed near Whiteville Saturday.
Organizers with the benefit ride said a rider in the pack of motorcycles slowed down to take pictures of the firetrucks on the overpass near Whiteville and there was “too much braking” which caused the crash.
The three riders involved in the crash were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital.
Two of the riders were both treated for one broken hand each and road rash.
A third rider was airlifted from Columbus Regional to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and does not remember what happened. The rider is able to remember his address and is now at home recovering.
