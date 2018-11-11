Molina, Realmuto homer to lead MLB All-Stars to win in Japan

MLB All-Star Juan Soto (22) of the Washington Nationals is urged by manager Don Mattingly (8) to go back to the bench after ground-rule flied out in the fourth inning of Game 3 against All Japan at the All-Stars Series baseball at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The fly ball hit the ceiling of the dome and was caught. Soto was a ground-rule fly out to right. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi) (AP)