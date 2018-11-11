First Alert Forecast: dry and cold ahead of early-week rain and temperature spike

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Veteran’s Day. On behalf of myself and the entire First Alert Weather Team, we would like to thank our Military veterans for their service to our great country. Enjoy plenty of sunshine on this Sunday, but the jacket will be a necessity as you go about your plans.
Highs will only peak in the 50s after a freezing and frosty start in the 30s. Skies will be dominated by sunshine, but a few clouds may try to skirt their way into the picture. Clouds begin to fill in overnight with lows in the 40s amid northeasterly breezes. A few showers could work their way through late.
Shower chances and temperatures both ramp up early in the work week ahead of another low pressure system. Daytime highs will peak in the 60s and low 70s and 50s should prevail at night. Following the passage of a front, another cold blast with some additional frost and freeze potential looks possible, but it will be accompanied by lower rain chances.
An area of low pressure near Hispaniola has a medium chance of development over the next five days. It is unlikely this system will have a direct impact on the United States. The Atlantic Hurricane season ends November 30.
Have a great Sunday!
- Gabe
