First Alert Forecast: a brief warm up with widespread showers to start the work week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! On behalf of myself and the entire First Alert Weather Team, we would like to thank our military veterans for their service to our great country. Heading into the new week, expect a temperature range from 70s to 30s. As winter-like temperatures return - keep in mind pets, plants and cold sensitive people!
QUICK WARM UP: A southwesterly flow will prompt temperatures to grow into the 60s Monday and 70s Tuesday. Normal high temperatures for mid-November are usually near 70, and lows in the middle 40s.
UNSETTLED START: The new week will come with renewed widespread rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Your bus stop forecast for both mornings will be advertising the rain gear and adding extra time as you head out and about!
COLDEST AIR THIS SEASON?: By midweek, another sharp drop in temperatures will arrive after the passage of a cold front. Afternoon highs will in the 50s and nighttime lows will drop back to the 40s and 30s.
TROPICS: A tropical wave east-southeast of the Leeward Islands has become better organized. This area of showers will move into a favorable environment for further development and could become a tropical or subtropical storm midweek. It is unlikely this system will have a direct impact on the United States and your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated.
