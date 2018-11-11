Democratic wins could mean state action on health care, guns

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Democrat Laura Kelly waved to the crowd at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in Topeka after she won election, to become the next Kansas governor. Democrats who gained new or expanded powers in state elections are gearing up for a left-leaning push on gun control, universal health care and legal marijuana. Meanwhile, some Republican legislatures that have cut taxes and limited union powers are adjusting to a new reality of needing to work with a Democratic governor. The midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 6, increased Democratic relevance in state capitols that have been dominated by Republicans during the past decade. (Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File) (AP)