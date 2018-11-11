Battalion chief: Cooking left unattended leads to nighttime house fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One person was treated by EMS after their house in Wilmington catches on fire due to cooking left unattended.
The Wilmington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a structure fire at 9:42 p.m. When they arrived, crews found a single-story house with heavy smoke coming from the front door, according to Greg Fix, WFD Battalion Chief.
“A good initial attack line kept the fire from spreading until the arrival of other units,” Fix said in an email.
A total of eight units responded to the scene and fire crews started clearing out at 10:50 p.m.
One person was treated by EMS and released.
