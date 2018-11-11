Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t afford D.C. apartment until congressional salary kicks in

(CNN) - One congresswoman-elect says she can’t afford to move to Washington D.C. until next year.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The New York Times she will not be able to afford a D.C. apartment until her new salary kicks in when she assumes office in January.
The 29-year-old is the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives. She will represent New York's 14th Congressional District, consisting of parts of Queens and the Bronx.
Ocasio Cortez told the Times that she had been saving and planning for such a shift with her partner since before she left her job at a restaurant to campaign full time.
"Such financial obstacles block low-income individuals from pursuing office," she tweeted.
