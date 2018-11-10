Yard sales November 10

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
200 Wagon Wheel Way, Wilmington (Ogden)
Air mattresses, garment steamer, Christmas Items, pottery, baskets, picture and much more. Come and check it out
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
5315 Gold Rod Drive, Wilmington
Will have A LOT of furniture, kitchen items and house hold items for cheap!
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Neighborhood Yard Sale in The Lakes at Johnson Farms
Pine Hollow Drive at South College Road, Wilmington
Ergatron stand up desk dual monitor, women’s clothes and shoes, household items, lamps, twin sleigh bed frames, bedding, patio table and chair set, swing set [free- must take apart and haul], bikes, vintage dishes, hob knob glasses, Christmas china and ornaments/decorations, Furniture, kids stuff, car seat, baby clothes [0-12 mo], vintage items, Atari gaming system and games, Ashley high school stainless steel straws for fundraiser.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington (INDOOR SALE)
Prices slashed! 36″x 72″x 18″ solid wood armoire made in the USA and hand finished in Wilmington, 6 drawer dresser, coffee table,36″ flat screen TV, DVD player, like new beautiful sofa, books, misc. household items, small framed arts
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
2813 Berry Patch Court, Castle Hayne
Precious Moments collectibles, end tables, die cast cars, kids stuff, & misc items.
8 a.m - ?
4858 Stillwell Road, Wilmington|
Huge Multi-family Yard Sale - Lots of Clothes! Women’s, Men’s, and Boy’s... All Sizes!! Shoes, Coats, Hats! Lots of Toys & games, children’s books, DVDs, and a bunch of Collectible dolls! Kitchen Items, home décor, baby items, and much more!!!
7 a.m. - ? (today and Sunday)
635 Ravenswood Road, Hampstead
Furniture, Home Goods, Fishing, Boating, Clothing, Toys, Bikes and Much More. Will be Sat and Sun with so much stuff!
Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.
Or email yardsales@wect.com
Having a yard sale today but didn’t send information in? Click here to add your details to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.